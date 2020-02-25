Damaged road being relaid

TIRUNELVELI

25 February 2020 21:29 IST

Work on re-laying 6 km-long badly damaged road between Manimuthar Dam check-post and Thalaiyanai is about to be completed before this weekend.

As the stretch between the Manimuthar Dam check-post and Thalaiyanai was in the worst shape as the narrow road was unmotorable, work on relaying the road was taken up in mid-2019 following repeated requests from the public. However, the work was not completed immediately that forced the affected public to approach the State Human Rights Commission.

After the SHRC intervened and its member Judge Jayachandran inspected the stretch, the work resumed after the end of north-east monsoon. Now, the final phase of the work, spreading of bitumen – blue metal mix, has commenced. As this work started from the check-post on Tuesday, buses going to Maanjolai and tourist vehicles were not allowed. But vehicles carrying essential commodities for the tea estate workers of Maanjolai and ambulances were allowed.

Advertising

Advertising

“The work will be completed by the weekend and the stretch will be ready by Saturday,” said sources in the Kalakkad – Mundanthurai Tiger Reserve’s Ambasamudram Division.