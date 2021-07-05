Madurai

Damaged electric poles replaced

The heavy downpour on Sunday evening accompanied by strong wind in many parts of the city not only brought down the mercury level but also damaged eight electric poles and a 250kv transformer.

TANGEDCO’s Superintending Engineer (Metro Madurai) C. Vennila and her team of engineers swung into action and replaced the damaged poles. Though the TANGEDCO men had recently trimmed trees and felled some before the rains, the power cables got snapped resulting in outage in the city and suburbs such as Surya Nagar, Uthangudi, Valar Nagar, KK Nagar, Anna Nagar, Tiruppalai, K. Pudur, Sellur, Al Ameen Nagar.

Again the field staff cut branches of many old trees in these areas and restored the power supply within a short period. In Surya Nagar, a huge tree had fallen and the electric pole had to be replaced since it had damaged and was beyond repair an Executive Engineer, who supervised the operation, said.


