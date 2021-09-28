Five houses damaged

Kanniyakumari

28 September 2021 21:12 IST

Rain continued to lash parts of Kanniyakumari district for the second day on Tuesday. Five houses were damaged in Vilavancode and Killiyoor taluks.

Petchiparai and Perunchani reservoirs got good inflow of 2,346 cusecs and 2,869 cusecs respectively in the last 24 hours ending at 6 a.m. of Tuesday.

The level in Petchiparai was 44.08 (48 feet) and it was 63 feet in Perunchai (77 feet).

Advertising

Advertising

Tirupparappu Falls was in spate and normal life was partially hit with office-goers and students felt the inconvenience due to intermittent rain.

Some of the roads around Asaripallam were flooded. Farm lands with standing paddy crops that were ready for harvest were submerged in Therur and Kannamangalam areas.

Meanwhile, hundreds of fishing boats remained anchored in Thengaipattinam, Muttom and Colachel fishing harbors due to inclement weather. District administration was keeping a close watch on waterbodies as more rain is predicted for the coastal district.