Residents damage barricades in containment zones

A group of around 200 residents staged a road roko and damaged barricades and tin sheets erected in containment zones on Wednesday.

When more than 200 samples were lifted from residents of Terespuram, 40 of them tested positive for COVID-19. They have been admitted to the Thoothukudi Medical College Hospital. Accusing the hospital authorities of not providing adequate medical care and other facilities to positive patients from Terespuram area, they damaged tin sheets erected to check entry of outsiders into containment zones, smashed barricades and threw them on the road. They also chased away corporation personnel and tried to attack them when they went there to collect more samples.

The protesters said COVID-19 positive patients should not be taken to the TKMCH. Instead, they should be allowed to be in their homes while undergoing treatment. Utmost care should be provided to patients from Terespuram, they said.

Even though tahsildar Selvakumar and Deputy Superintendent of Police Ganesh held talks with the protesters and assured them that proper care would be given to those undergoing treatment in TKMCH, they refused to give up their agitation. After prolonged talks with the protesters, the agitation was withdrawn.

TKMCH authorities, commenting on the agitation, said every COVID-19 positive patient admitted in the hospital was being given due medical care and nutritious food while ensuring clean ambience. “Anyone can visit the TKMCH to check the facilities in the treatment ward with due protection and confirm the medical care we’re giving through the CCTV cameras in the wards,” they said.

Meanwhile, a group of fishermen from Terespuram, who laid siege to the Office of the Joint Director of Fisheries, demanded the repeal of the ban imposed on fishing by country boats in the wake of sudden surge in COVID-19 positive cases in this area.

“Since the mechaniSed boats have been allowed by the fisheries officials by lifting the ban, we should also be allowed,” said the country boat fishermen.

However, Deputy Director of Fisheries Chandra was firm in her stance that the country boat fishermen would be allowed for fishing only after the number of COVID-19 positive cases in Terespuram area came down. Since the officials were determined, the fishermen left the spot.