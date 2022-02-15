Water level

TIRUNELVELI

The water level in Papanasam Dam on Tuesday stood at 102.40 feet (maximum level 143 feet). The dam had an inflow of 139.24 cusecs and 504.75 cusecs was discharged. The level in Manimuthar Dam stood at 107.85 feet (maximum level 118 feet). The dam had an inflow of 216 cusecs and 475 cusecs of water was discharged.