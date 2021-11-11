Monitoring officer inspects dams in Virudhunagar district

Northeast Monsoon Coordinator and Monitoring Officer for Virudhunagar district C. Kamaraj inspected Pilavakkal Periyar and Sasthakoil dams and reviewed the state of preparedness in the district to face the monsoon rain, here on Thursday.

Mr. Kamaraj, who is the Director of Backward Classes Welfare Department, instructed the officials to keep a close watch on inflow of water to the dams, lakes and other water bodies and ensure their stability through frequent inspection.

‘When water inflow is high, the officials should ensure that the surplus water is drained without causing any inconvenience to the people,’ he said.

He said that water from Pilavakkal Periyar dam is likely to be released for irrigation on November 20.

He reviewed the rainfall and water level in various dams in the last three months and also had a detailed interaction on the chain of flow of water to different tanks from the dams.

Mr. Kamaraj also instructed the highways officials to repair roads and minor bridges that have faced damages during the rain. He was informed about the adverse impact of rainfall in the recent rains and the extent of crops damaged.

He advised TANGEDCO officials to identify damaged electric poles and replace them at the earliest to ensure uninterrupted power supply. Fire and Rescue Service personnel should be ready with adequate men and rescue materials to face the challenges of monsoon.

Steps should be taken to ensure that cattle are not affected by any seasonal diseases and adequate quantity of drugs should be kept in stock.

Essential commodities should be kept in sufficient quantity and water logging should be identified at the earliest and cleared immediately.

Awareness should be created among the people to consume hot water during the rain and approach Government Hospital in case of fever.

Tamil Nadu Drinking Water Supply and Drainage Board should ensure regular supply of drinking water. Officials should inspect schools buildings for their stability and damaged buildings should be repair at the earliest, he said.

Collector, J. Meghanath Reddy, Superintendent of Police, M. Manohar, District Revenue Officer, R. Mangalaramasubramanian, Sivakasi Sub-Collector, Birathiviraj, were present.