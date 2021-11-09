‘DMK has betrayed farmers on water release issue’

AIADMK leaders blame the Stalin government for letting the Statedown

Blaming the DMK government for the controversy over premature release of water from the Mullaperiyar reservoir, the AIADMK leaders demanded an explanation from the Tamil Nadu government.

The AIADMK organised demonstrations in five southern districts - Theni, Dindigul, Madurai, Ramanathapuram and Sivaganga on Tuesday.

Theni MP O. P. Raveendranath Kumar pointed out that it was Jayalalithaa, who waged a legal battle in the Supreme Court and got a verdict favourable to the farmers.

What was given up by the DMK under some pretext was restored by the AIADMK.

The party would emerge victorious in Tamil Nadu once again and continue to be with the masses.

Dindigul

Former minister and MLA Dindigul C Srinivasan led the demonstration in Dindigul. He blamed the DMK government for permitting the Kerala government to release water.

Southern districts, which had witnessed high crop coverage and better yield during the AIADMK regime, could not achieve the same as the DMK and the Kerala government had decided to bring down the storage level.

The people were aware of the works done by the AIADMK. Water conservation became a reality in many southern districts after ‘kudimaramathu’ scheme. When this was the reality, the DMK government was attempting to foist false cases against former ministers. Such ways of silencing the AIADMK would be defeated, he declared.

Ramanathapuram

The AIADMK staged a demonstration at Aranmanai here. It was led by senior party leader Anwar Rajhaa. He said that the people would neither forgive the DMK for its act over the Mullaperiyar reservoir row nor forget the issue as it was a matter of livelihood.

The farmers were happy when the AIADMK was in power.

The former Chief Minister Jayalalithaa got back the rights of farmers and Tamil Nadu with sheer determination and grit in the apex court but the DMK government was destroying the benefits.

Within six months of coming to power, the DMK had conveniently neglected the farmers and joined hands with the Kerala government, which was keen to bring down the water storage level as much as possible.

The AIADMK would fight it out in the apex court as it amounted to contempt of court, speakers said.

Sivaganga

Leading the demonstration in Aranmanai Vasal in Sivaganga district, district secretary and MLA P. R. Senthilnathan, former minister G. Baskaran shouted slogans against the DMK government for letting down the farmers.

There was already an apprehension among many people that dry pockets like Sivaganga would turn desert soon.

However, the AIADMK would not allow it to happen, they said.