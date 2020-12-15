Water for irrigation released from dam

Collector M Pallavi Baldev released the water for irrigation from the Shanmuganadhi dam at Rayapanpatti for the benefit of farmers in eight revenue villages in the Uthamapalayam block on Tuesday.
According to a press release, the Chief Minister had directed the authorities to release water after considering the storage level in the reservoir following representations from farmers and water users’ association.
As many as 1640 acres of land would benefit from the water to be released. The Public Works Department officials said they would release 14.47 mcft of water for the next 50 days. Theni MP O P Raveendranath Kumar and other senior officers from the revenue, PWD and agriculture departments were present.
Officials said the water release would benefit Rayapanpatti, Malingapuram, Chinna Ovulapuram, Veera Sakti Nayakanoor, Kanniservaipatti, Alagapuri, Vellayamalpuram and Odaipatti revenue villages.
The local people submitted a petition seeking basic amenities to devotees visiting the Shanmuganathan Temple in the locality so that the Collector inspected the spot trekking for about three kilometres and promised action, the release added.
