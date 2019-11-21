Dalits seek police protection for funeral procession

MADURAI

Some members of a Scheduled Caste community moved the Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court on Thursday seeking police protection to take out a funeral procession on a common pathway at Manalur village in Thirupuvanam taluk in Sivaganga district, after caste Hindus “restrained” them from using the path.

The petitioner, K. Senthil Kumar of Thirupuvanam, said that his paternal uncle died on Wednesday and the family members wanted to use the common path to take out the funeral procession.

He said that the caste Hindus restrained them from using the public path and that the body was yet to be cremated. He added that a representation was made to the authorities concerned, but no steps had been taken.

Adjourning the petition till Friday, Justice G.K. Ilanthiraiyan directed the State to file a counter.