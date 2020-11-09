Dalit woman decides to quit panchayat chief post

09 November 2020 20:45 IST

‘I have not been able to take any decision or convene meetings’

“I was elected unopposed as president of Kalpiravu panchayat near Manamadurai in Sivaganga district in the elections held last year. However, since my first day in office, I have not been able to take any decision or meet people or convene meetings”, said Rajeswari Pandi here on Monday.

Speaking to The Hindu, she regretted that she was born in the Scheduled Caste. “Until the previous term, the seat was in the "general" category. Now, on rotation basis, the panchayat had been allocated to the "reserved" category. Hence, I filed my nomination and was elected unopposed to the panchayat as it's president.”

When the Panchayat Raj laws had been conveniently neglected both by the officials and other elected representatives including the vice-president in the panchayat, she said, there was no point in sitting here without discharging duties as framed in the panchayat.

Instead of fighting with the vice-president, who, she alleged, could be the reason behind preventing her from discharging her duties, Ms. Rajeswari said that it would be unfair to remain idle in a post. "I have decided to resign. I will send the paper to the authority concerned," she confirmed.

The woman panchayat president claimed that she was unable to convene meeting, the bank accounts were not accessible to her, she was not in a position to finalise the terms and conditions of letting a coconut grove in public auction, the keys of the motor room and other files could not be accessed by her.

When contacted, Manamadurai BDO Alagu Meenal said that they will inquire into the charges and take action.