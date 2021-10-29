Dalit panchayat union chairman resigns

Tenkasi

29 October 2021 19:44 IST

Due to suspected pressure from some quarters, the Dalit chairperson of Kadayam panchayat union (PU) resigned from the post on Friday evening.

Of the 17 wards in Kadayam (PU), the DMK bagged 11 wards and a candidate of its ally, the Congress, got elected from one ward, while the AIADMK got five wards in the election held on October 9. Since the PU chairman post was reserved for a Scheduled Caste (General) candidate, the DMK decided to field 13th ward councillor Jayakumar, who had defected from the Puthiya Tamilagam a year ago, for the post.

Since Mr. Jayakumar is a loyalist of DMK’s Tenkasi south district secretary Sivapadmanathan, party workers believed that the victory of Mr. Jayakumar was imminent in the indirect election held on October 22. However, M. Chellammal of ward 10, also belonging to the DMK, defeated Mr. Jayakumar in the election. While Ms. Chellammal polled 13 votes, Mr. Jayakumar got only four votes that embarrassingly exposed the intra-party feud.

The DMK conducted an inquiry into the poll debacle and placed the party’s Kadayam union secretary Kumar under suspension. It is believed that Mr. Kumar had helped Ms. Chellammal get the votes of five AIADMK councillors too.

Against this backdrop, Ms. Chellammal submitted her resignation to the Collector’s Personal Assistant Helen on Friday evening. When contacted, Ms. Chellammal’s husband Murugan said: “We don’t want to say anything about the resignation”.

When asked if Ms. Chellammal had resigned from post under pressure or threat from anyone, Mr. Murugan said: “Everything is in my reply”.