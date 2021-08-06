Dalit man murdered near Aruppukottai

P. Palani, 50, a Dalit of Kurunthamadam, was hacked to death by a caste Hindu, Karuppaiah of the same village, on Wednesday after Karuppaiah’s daughter wanted to marry Palani’s son, Kaleeswaran.

According to police, Karuppaiah had gone to Palani’s house to bring back his daughter, Madubala. However, the girl refused to go with her parents and said that she wanted to marry Kaleeswaran.

However, Karuppaiah, who picked a quarrel with Palani’s family members, suddenly attacked him with a machete. In the melee, Karuppaiah was also injured on his hand.

Both of them were admitted to the Aruppukottai Government hospital. However, Palani who was critically injured was referred to the Government Rajaji Hospital in Madurai, where he died the next day.

Pandalgudi police booked Karuppaiah for assault, attempt to murder and also under the provisions of Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act.

The case was later altered to murder.

Meanwhile, a fact-finding team of Evidence, a Madurai-based NGO, that conducted enquiry into the incident has sought ₹25 lakh compensation for the family of the deceased and Government job to one of the family members.

Its executive director, A. Kathir, said that it was a clear case of honour killing. “In recent times, murderous attacks are not only on the couples involved in inter-caste marriages, but also their parents were being targeted,” he said.

He has sought the Tamil Nadu Government to bring a special legislation to prevent honour killings.