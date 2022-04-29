Dalit literature helped in finding my voice, says Pa. Ranjith

Film director Pa. Ranjith speaks at the Dalit Literary Meet in Madurai on Friday. | Photo Credit: G. MOORTHY

A two-day Dalit Literary Meet, being held as part of Dalit History Month celebration, began at World Tamil Sangam here on Friday.

The literary meet was conceptualised by Neelam Cultural Centre, an organisation headed by film director and producer Pa. Ranjith and attended by various writers and artistes. Marathi Dalit writer Sharankumar Limbale and writer Stalin Rajangam presided over the eventwhich discussed Dalit literature, culture and art forms.

For the first time, Dalit History Month was observed on a large scale in the State in accordance with Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar's birth anniversary month, said Mr. Stalin.

“Reading Dalit literature moulded me as a person to find my voice. Interestingly, I was able to connect with African literature too.” Mr. Ranjith said.

Writer Tamizhprabha said Dalit life is nothing without art forms, and many stories he had heard as a child were drenched with caste-based climax.

Azhagiya Periyavan spoke on the impact of Babasaheb Ambedkar Centennial over Tamil literature, followed by a panel discussion on classification of Dalit literature being debatable.

Two other panel discussions were held later in the day on relationship between Dalits and Indian cinema.

A book, “Makkalisai Mamani’ by Margazhiyil Makkalisai team was released by artist Chandru and received by scholar Raj Gowthaman.

Another book, “Panpattin Palakani’ written by Mr. Stalin was released by Mr. Ranjith and received by A. Muthukrishnan.

A book corner on the premises housed books on Dalit literature in Tamil and English.

Throughout the month, various festivals such as a three-day film festival, a music fest by Casteless Collective, a Thamma theatre festival, and a photo exhibition in Chennai and Puducherry have been lined up.