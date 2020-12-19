Dalit boys forced to remove excreta: NGO demands compensation from TN government

MADURAI

19 December 2020 16:38 IST

A team from the NGO Evidence, said the boys were very distressed over the incident and needed compensation and psychological help

Demanding that the State government immediately disburse ₹5 lakh each to the three Scheduled Caste boys, who were forced to remove their excreta allegedly by some caste Hindu youth in Perambalur district recently, a fact-finding team of the NGO Evidence, has also urged the District Collector and the Superintendent of Police to visit the hamlet as mandated by the law and take stern action.

Speaking to reporters here on Saturday, Evidence executive director A. Kathir said that after the media reported the incident on December 12, a fact-finding team visited Sirukudal village in Perambalur district. Inquiries with the affected families suggested that the Maruvathur police station had registered cases under the Indian Penal Code and SC/ST Prevention of Atrocities Act and arrested R. Abinesh, N. Silambarasan and S. Selvakumar, the three of the named accused.

Advertising

Advertising

However, neither the District Collector nor the Superintendent of Police had visited the hamlet as mandated by the laws, the fact-finding team claimed. The National Commission for SC/ST too had not yet visited the spot, the villagers and the affected families told the team, he said.

Under such circumstances, the three accused, who were behind bars, had approached the court seeking bail. When the case came up for hearing two days ago, the complainant, Chitra (one of the victim’s mothers) had objected to the bail application. She had stated that the boys were under severe depression after they were forced to remove the excreta. She also said that two of the boys had left the village and gone to a relative’s house.

The government should give compensation to each of the boys immediately. The district administration should arrange for special counselling by trained psychologists for the boys as they were terribly disturbed after the incident. The parents too were upset over the remarks made by the caste Hindu youths, Mr. Kathir said.

On December 11, when the SC boys, who had openly defecated on a portion of a plot of land, which was being used as a playground by some of the caste Hindu youths in the hamlet, they were forced to remove the excreta in a gunny sack. Using filthy words and abusing them, the youth had also threatened them with dire consequences, according to reports.