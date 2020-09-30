The Department of Posts will conduct a divisional-level dak adalat at the office of the Senior Superintendent of Post Offices in Tallakulam Head Post Office at 11 a.m. on October 12.

Customers can send their complaints addressed to ‘The Senior Superintendent of Post Offices, Madurai Division, Madurai 625002’ with ‘Dak Adalat’ superscribed on the cover. The complaints should reach the office on or before October 9.

The adalat will cover cases of complaints and disputes related to the postal services particularly concerning mails, parcels, registered letters, electronic money order, counter services, Speed Post, savings bank account, postal life insurance and others.

The cases previously taken in the adalat will not be entertained. An intimation letter will be sent to those whose petitions will be heard at the adalat, said a Department of Posts press release.