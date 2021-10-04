Dak Adalat to take place on October 8

Madurai

04 October 2021 19:46 IST

The Department of Posts will conduct a divisional-level Dak Adalat at the office of the Senior Superintendent of Post Offices, Madurai Division, on October 8 at 11 a.m.

Postal customers could send their complaints to the Senior Superintendent of Post Offices, Madurai Division, before 6 p.m. on October 6.

The complaint should contain full details of date and time of posting, addresses of the sender and addressee with phone number, registration receipt number with date and office of booking for money order, value of payable post, registered, insured and speed post articles.

Complaints about savings schemes and postal life insurance should have the account number, postal life insurance policy number and full address of the depositor/insurant, name of the post office, details of recovery and reference from the department, if any. The complaints should be sent through ordinary/registered post, with ‘DAK ADALAT’ super scribed on the cover, said a press release.