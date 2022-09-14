Dak Adalat to be held in Madurai

Staff Reporter MADURAI
September 14, 2022 18:27 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

The Department of Posts will conduct a regional-level Dak Adalat at the office of the Postmaster General, Southern Region, Madurai, at 11 a.m. on September 27, according to a press release.

Postal customers can send their complaints to the office in covers which should be superscribed ‘Dak Adalat - September 2022’.

They can also email their grievances to pg.madurai@indiapost.gov.in with the caption ‘Dak Adalat’ on September 14.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

The Department of Posts will conduct a divisional-level Dak Adalat at the office of the Senior Superintendent of Post Offices, Madurai Division, Madurai, at 11 a.m. on September 19.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

Postal customers can send their complaints to the aforesaid office by September 16. They should send their complaints through ordinary post or registered post superscribing ‘Dak Adalat’ on the covers.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app