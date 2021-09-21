Dak adalat on September 29

The Department of Posts will conduct a regional-level dak adalat at the office of the Postmaster General, Southern Region, here at 11 a.m. on September 29 to redress grievances of postal customers.

The customers can send their complaints to the office of the Postmaster General or email their grievances to pg.madurai@indiapost.gov.in superscribing on the envelope ‘DAK ADALAT’ and send it by September 22. The complaints should contain full details of date and time of posting, addresses of the sender and addressee with phone number, registration receipt number with date and office of booking for money order, value payable post, registered, insured and Speed Post articles.

Complaints on savings schemes and postal life insurance should have account number, policy number and full address of the depositor/insured, name of the post office, details of recovery and any reference from the department.

The complaints should be sent through ordinary, speed or registered post. Only those cases in which the complainant was not satisfied with the response from division level office would be entertained in the adalat, a release said.