Dak adalat on September 25

Published - September 06, 2024 07:57 pm IST - MADURAI

The Hindu Bureau

Department of Posts will conduct a regional-level dak adalat at the office of the Postmaster General, Southern Region, Madurai, at 11.30 a.m. on September 25.

Postal customers can send their complaints to Assistant Director (Staff), office of the Postmaster General, in envelopes covers which should be superscribed ‘Dak Adalat-September 2024,’ on or before September 15. They can also send their grievances through email - pg.madurai@indiapost.gov.in with the subject as ‘Dak Adalat.’

The complaints should contain full details of date and time of posting, addresses of the sender and addressee, registration receipt number with date and office of booking for money order, value payable post, registered, insured and Speed Post articles.

Complaints on savings schemes, postal life insurance or rural postal life insurance should have account number, name and address of the depositor/insured, name of the post office, details of recovery and any reference of the Postal Department.

The complaints should be sent through ordinary, speed or by registered post. Complaints sent through private couriers will not be accepted. Only those cases in which the complainant was not satisfied with the response from division level office/units would be entertained in the dak adalat. No fresh case would be entertained, according to a press statement.

