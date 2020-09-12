Madurai

Dak Adalat on September 24

The Department of Posts will conduct a divisional-level Dak Adalat at the office of the Senior Superintendent of Post Offices, Virudhunagar division, at 11.30 a.m. on September 24. Customers must send their complaints on or before September 22. The purpose of the meeting was to settle all types of grievances related to postal services. Suggestions to improve services are also invited. The customers can attend the adalat in person, said a press statement.

