Dak adalat on November 4

Madurai

The Department of Posts will conduct a regional-level dak adalat at the office of the Postmaster General, Southern Region here at 11 am on November 4. The Adalat will hear grievances of postal customers and address them.

The customers can send their complaints to the office of the Postmaster General on or before October 21. Customers can also send their grievances through e-mail at pg.madurai@indiapost.gov.in with the caption DAK ADALAT.

The complaint should contain full details of date and time of posting, addresses of the sender and addressee with phone number, registration receipt number with date and office of booking for money order, value payable post, registered, insured and speed post articles.

Complaints on savings schemes and postal life insurance should have account number, postal life insurance policy number and full address of the depositor/insured, name of the post office, details of recovery and any reference from the department.

The complaints should be sent through ordinary or registered post, with ‘DAK ADALAT SUBJECT’ superscribed on the cover. Correspondence through courier services will not be accepted, according to a Department of Post press release.