Dak Adalat on July 28

The Department of Posts will conduct a regional-level Dak Adalat at the Office of the Postmaster General, Southern Region, Madurai, at 11 a.m. on July 28 to redress the grievances of postal customers.

The customers can send their complaint to the office of the Postmaster General. The complaint should contain full details of date and time of posting, addresses of the sender and addressee with phone number, registration receipt number with date and office of booking for money order, value payable post, registered, insured and Speed Post articles.

Complaints on savings schemes and postal life insurance should have account number, postal life insurance policy number and full address of the depositor/insurant, name of the post office, details of recovery and any reference from the department. The complaints should be sent through ordinary, registered or Speed Post, with ‘DAK ADALAT June-2021’ superscribed on the cover. Correspondence through courier services will not be accepted, said a Department of Posts press release.

The complaints can be addressed to S. Ananthi, Assistant Director (Staff), Office of the Postmaster General, Southern Region, Madurai 625002, on or before July 16. Customers can also email their grievances to pg.madurai@indiapost.gov.in with the subject given as DAK ADALAT.