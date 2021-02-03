Dak Adalat on Feb. 15

03 February 2021 23:18 IST

The Department of Posts will conduct a regional-level Dak Adalat at the office of Postmaster General, Southern Region, Madurai, at 11 a.m. on February 15. Complaints must be sent by February 8, according to a press release.

The Adalat will hear grievances of postal customers. The complaint should contain full details of date and time of posting, addresses of the sender and addressee with phone number, registration receipt number with date and office of booking for money order, value payable post, registered, insured and speed post articles.

Complaints on savings schemes postal life insurance and rural postal insurance should have the account number, full address of the depositor/insurant, name of the post office, details of recovery and any reference of the Postal Department. The complaints should be sent only through ordinary or registered post, with ‘DAK ADALAT- December 2020’ superscribed on the cover.

The complaints can be addressed to S. Radhakrishnan, Assistant Director (Mails), office of the Postmaster General, Southern Region, Madurai - 625 002. Customers can also send their grievances through email at pg.madurai@indiapost.gov.in with the caption DAK ADALAT.