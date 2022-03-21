Dairy farmers demand increase in milk purchase prices

Members of Tamil Nadu Milk Producers Association and Cattle Growers Association stage a demonstration in front of the Collectorate in Dindigul on Monday. | Photo Credit: G. KARTHIKEYAN

Dairy farmers supplying milk to Tamil Nadu Cooperative Milk Producers Federation (Aavin) on Monday staged a demonstration outside the Collectorate demanding increase in milk procurement price.

Speaking to the press, M. Sankar, State treasurer of Tamil Nadu Milk Producers Association, said the prices of bran, groundnut cake, and fodder for livestock had increased steeply in recent times but the purchase price of milk remained the same.

“Therefore, the purchase price of milk should be increased by ₹10 per litre. The procurement price of cow milk should be ₹42 and buffalo milk ₹51 per litre,” he said.

Members of the Dindigul District Livestock Breeders Association, who were also a part of the demonstration, demanded foot and mouth vaccination for cattle every six months.

“Last year, about 5,000 dairy cows and goats died of foot and mouth disease. Several goats, hens, milch cows, bulls and buffaloes were not given vaccination against foot and mouth disease,” said Mr. Sankar.

They also wanted the government to immediately process their applications seeking loan for dairy, goat, pig and poultry and disburse money.

Besides officials should identify real beneficiaries for providing cattle sheds and ensure the quality of the structure

Dindigul District Animal Husbandry Association president N. Ramakrishnan, member of the Central Committee of the All India Kisan Sabha R. Sachithanandam and around 100 dairy farmers took part in the demonstration.