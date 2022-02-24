ATTENTION TAMILNADU DESK: The rapidly dwindling water level at Papanasam Dam in Tirunelveli District may be cultivate for the farmer may not being shifted. Photo: A_Shaikmohideen | Photo Credit: Abraham Mills S@Madurai

Water level

TIRUNELVELI

The water level in Papanasam dam on Thursday stood at 96.65 feet (maximum permissible level is 143 feet) with an inflow of 325.58 cusecs and a discharge of 1,004.75 cusecs. The level in Manimuthar dam was 105.05 feet. (118 feet) with an inflow of 52 cusecs and a discharge of 475 cusecs.