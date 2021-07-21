D. Kuppuramu is the new chairman for Coir Board

The Union government has appointed BJP leader D. Kuppuramu as the chairman, Coir Board, under the Union Ministry of Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises. The BJP functionaries organised a felicitation function here on Tuesday.

During the function, Mr. Kuppuramu said that the Coir Board was currently exporting ₹3,000 crore worth goods every year. The Board, in consultation with the Union Minister Narayan Tatu Rane would enhance the exports.

For this, the Board would explore job opportunities for youth and womenfolk in more districts. Steps would be taken to open an export centre in Ramanathapuram.

AIADMK leader Anwar Raja commended the BJP leadership for recognising their loyal functionaries with such posts. It was good to see Mr. Kuppuramu head the Coir Board at the national- level, Mr Raja said and appreciated Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his leadership.

BJP national leader H. Raja said that the Union government would be eager to hold a dialogue with the fishermen leaders on the proposed Marine Bill. “I have a strong suspicion that some middlemen were behind the fishermen agitation,” he said and called them for a discussion. He assured that anything which were anti-fishermen would be dropped.

He also said that the Tamil Nadu government cannot oppose the NEET blindly as the Supreme Court was directly monitoring the progress. Any attempt to move away from NEET would mean contempt of court. He clarified that it was the DMK and the Congress which had given its nod to NEET, while in power in the past.

After the BJP came to power, in the last seven years only one fisherman died and too in an unfortunate incident. Whereas, the number of fishermen who died during the Congress rule when the DMK was heading the State government was around 500, he pointed out.