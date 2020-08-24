Cylinder delivery men seek Sunday off

MADURAI

24 August 2020 19:57 IST

Those making door delivery of LPG refills must be given a weekly holiday compulsorily on Sunday, said Tamil Nadu Cylinder Delivery Men Union.

Its State president R. Ganesh said at the Collectorate here on Monday that the delivery men needed a break at least once a week, particularly since their workload had risen during lockdown. Though gas agencies must extend provident fund (PF) and Employees’ State Insurance (ESI) benefits to all delivery persons, many do not do so. “Recently, delivery men at a Vadipatti agency confronted their employer about not paying PF and ESI. The employer terminated the service of 14 employees. It is a pity that we are not eligible to get our basic rights,” he said.

The provident fund must cover future medical expenses for cylinder delivery men because most tend to suffer from spinal cord or lower back injuries after carrying cylinder which weigh 44 kg or 57 kg.