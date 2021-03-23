Cylinder campaign by rival parties catches fire

A large model of cooking gas cylinder set up by AIADMK at Tirunagar in Madurai.

AIADMK and CPI(M) contestants highlight the freebie and hike in price respectively

Large models of cooking gas cylinders has now become a common sight in Tirupparankundram assembly constituency.

For the contestants from All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam and Communist Party of India (Marxist), cooking gas cylinder has become the main topic during campaigns, but with a contrasting viewpoint.

V.V. Rajan Chellappa, AIADMK candidate for Tirupparankundram assembly constituency, has been using a large model of gas cylinder as a campaign tool for the last one week. The model, measuring around 15 feet in height, is used to symbolise the AIADMK'S announcement of providing six free cooking gas cylinders for each family every year as part of their election manifesto.

This announcement will be very beneficial for women, especially for those from lower economic families, says Mr. Rajan Chellappa. "Since cooking gas cylinders are an essential commodity, providing six free gas cylinders will eliminate a huge expenditure from each family," he says.

A functionary of the AIADMK says that campaigning with large models of cooking gas cylinders easily captures the attention of voters. "Although there are other AIADMK'S announcements like cash assistance of ₹ 1,500 to the woman head of the family having ration cards and free washing machine for all, the free cooking gas cylinder announcement has attracted the voters," he claims.

In contrast to this viewpoint, the CPI (M), which is an ally of the DMK, has begun campaigning with large models of cooking gas cylinders to indicate the rising price of gas cylinders.

Madurai CPI (M) MP Su. Venkatesan launched this cooking gas cylinder campaign on Tuesday in the presence of members of Students Federation of India and Democratic Youth Federation of India. The model showed that the price of a gas cylinder which was at ₹ 410.50 in March 2014 had risen to ₹ 874 in March 2021.

S. Ponnuthai, CPI (M) candidate contesting in Tirupparankundram assembly constituency, says that women are the most affected due to the rise in prices of cooking gas cylinders. "Even though the AIADMK was in power for the last 10 years, no steps were taken to contain the rising price of cylinders," she adds.