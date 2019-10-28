Cyclone warning signal 3 hoisted at Pamban port

The Pampan port authorities have hoisted ‘cyclone warning 3’ as the Fisheries department warned fishermen against venturing into the sea for fishing till further orders.

The port authorities hoisted the warning signal stating that a low pressure area has formed over south-west Bay of Bengal off south Sri Lanka coast.

The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has warned squally wind at the speed of 40 to 50 km per hour, gusting to 60 km per hour over south Tamil Nadu coast and adjoining south-west Bay of Bengal.

As the IMD has warned squally winds in the region, including Gulf of Mannar, for the next couple of days, the Fisheries department has warned fishermen – both mechanised boat and country craft fishermen not to venture into the sea for fishing.

E. Kathavarayan, Deputy Director of Fisheries, said fishing tokens were not issued on Monday and mechanised boat fishermen did not set out for fishing.