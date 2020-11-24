Cyclone Nivar: ITI exams postponed

24 November 2020 18:24 IST

Virudhunagar

All India Trade Tests November 2020 conducted by Government and private Industrial Training Institutes scheduled for November 25 to 27 have been postponed to December 3 to 5.

In a statement, Principal Radhakrishnan said that the written examinations and practical tests meant for candidates of one-year/two-year courses and those attempting to clear arrear papers were originally scheduled between November 25 and December 2.

