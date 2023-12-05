Cyclone Michaung hits bus operations between Chennai and Madurai

December 05, 2023 08:05 pm | Updated 08:05 pm IST - MADURAI

Heavy rains in Chennai due to Cyclone Michaung have restricted bus operations between Chennai and Madurai.

State Express Transport Corporation (SETC) which operates more than 60 buses between Chennai and Madurai in a day on a regular basis were able to operate only about 25 buses on December 4 (Monday) with less than 50% occupancy.

Private bus operators were also affected. Most of the buses that were scheduled on Sunday (December 3) and December 4 were either cancelled or rescheduled, the operators said. The bus operators said that they had given specific instructions to their drivers to go through Maduravoyal to reach Koyambedu.

An official said that an SETC bus from Madurai left for Chennai with only five passengers on December 4. He said that as of now most of the buses were operating with less than 50% occupancy. The situation would improve only if the water in the residential areas in Chennai recedes. People were finding it difficult as most of the public transport and auto rickshaws were not yet operational there, he said.

G. Ramakrishnan from Tambaram had to travel to Madurai to write an examination. He said that he could not find a direct bus to Madurai. He had to take a bus to Tiruchi and then from Tiruchi find a bus to Madurai. Even to reach Koyambedu bus stand in Chennai to catch a bus to Tiruchi he had to take lifts from people, he said. On Tuesday, he managed to get a direct bus to Chennai from Madurai.

R. Selvaraj from Chennai who visited his mother in Thoothukudi on the weekend could not find a direct bus from Thoothukudi to Chennai. Though he had booked a train ticket earlier, the train was cancelled. He came to Madurai on Tuesday morning and in the afternoon he was able to board a direct bus to Chennai.

