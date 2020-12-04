Cyclone Burevi disappoints Virudhunagar

04 December 2020 20:02 IST

Advertising

Advertising

Even as all precautionary measures were in place, Cyclone Burevi brought no significant rain to Virudhunagar district on Thursday.

The average rainfall in the district was only 3.83 mm after all the 12 rain gauge stations recorded only 46 mm.

The highest rainfall was only 14.40 mm that was reported in Kariyapatti followed by Virudhunagar 8.30 mm.

Even the intermittent drizzling that was reported in the day time, was not witnessed at night. No untoward incident was reported in the district due to rain, according to an official of Department of Fire and Rescue.

The district was hopeful of getting good rainfall that would fill many of the tanks that had poor storage. Among the eight minor dams in the districts, only three dams were getting meagre inflow. While, Kovilar was receiving 66.75 cusecs, Periyar was getting 20.22 and Sasthakoil 10 mm.

The State Government on Thursday had declared a public holiday for Virudhunagar district on Friday in anticipation of heavy rain.

Rainfall recorded in other places in the last 24 hours ending at 6 am. on Friday (in mm): Aruppukottai 6, Sattur 5.6, Srivilliputtur 4.2, Vembakottai 3.50 and Kovilankulam 3.60.