Cyclone Biparjoy puts the brakes on resumption of fishing after annual ban

June 15, 2023 09:15 pm | Updated 09:20 pm IST - THOOTHUKUDI

Even as spirited mechanised boat fishermen were enthusiastically gearing up to resume fishing operations from Thursday after the end of the 61-day-long annual fishing ban, Cyclone Biparjoy has dampened their spirit as the Department of Fisheries banned fishing operations for the day anticipating choppy waters and inclement weather in high seas.

As the annual fishing ban along the east coast of the country ended on June 14, the mechanized boat fishermen, who repaired their boats, gave a fresh coat of paint and mended fishnets during the 61-day-long ban period since April 15, enthusiastically took their boats for trial on Tuesday and Wednesday as they were planning to set out for fishing on Thursday early morning.

The hitherto deserted Thoothukudi Fishing Harbour with 265 mechanised boats, Tharuvaikulam Fish Landing Centre with 225 mechanised boats and Vembar with 55 boats were bustling with activities as fishnets, diesel, drinking water, ice bars, groceries, etc., were loaded onto these boats, which would usually carry out fishing operations between Tiruchendur and Kanniyakumari in the south or beyond Ervadi in the north.

Even as everything was ready for the new fishing season and the fishermen were enthusiastically getting prepared for the fishing operations with high hopes, Cyclone Biparjoy applied brakes and dampened their spirit on Thursday evening. Since the Department of Fisheries has issued warning to the fishermen that the cyclone-induced wind velocity of up to 65 Km an hour would pose serious threat to the fishermen and their craft on high seas, the fishermen had to abandon their plan in the last minute.

“It is disappointing as we’d to stop all our preparations for fishing in the last minute. Anyway, we’ve been allowed to go for fishing from Friday. We hope this season will bring good harvest,” said K. Johnson, owner of a mechanised boat operating from Thoothukudi Fishing Harbour.

Similar situation prevailed in Tharuvaikulam Fish Landing Centre. The 225 boats, all involved in multi-day deep sea stay fishing, also postponed their fishing operations in the wake of the warning after loading nets, up to 500 ice bars, 6,000 litres of diesel and groceries and drinking water required for 20 days. Since these fishermen go in for fishing in the high seas (beyond 600 nautical miles from Tharuvaikulam), their mid-sea requirements are high.

“We’ve to accept what the officials say considering the safety of our men and material. So we’re planning to resume operations from Friday onwards,” said Churchill, a boat owner.

