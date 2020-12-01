Cyclone: 76 places vulnerable across Kanniyakumari district

75 relief camps with all facilities established to house evacuees

Following the forecast of heavy rain triggered by cyclonic activity in the Gulf of Mannar due to low pressure between December 2 and 4, the Kanniyakumari district administration has identified 76 places as vulnerable and has made arrangements.

Addressing reporters here on Tuesday, Collector M. Aravind said eight regional-level teams, each headed by a Deputy Collector, had been formed and focus would be on the 76 places. In case of evacuation, the people would be moved to 75 relief camps where drinking water, medical assistance, food and toilet facilities would be ensured. Adequate number of earthmovers, electric cutters, generators, pumps, electric poles and transformers had been kept ready even as the regional-level teams were on the lookout for dilapidated buildings and dead trees that could be easily brought down by heavy rains.

Three National Disaster Rescue Force teams had reached the district and they had been stationed at Scott Christian College in Nagercoil and St. Mary’s Higher Secondary School in Colachel. Based on weather inputs being given to them round-the-clock and instructions from the regional-level heads, the NDRF teams would rush to the spot where their services were required.

“Though storage level in Pechiparai, Perunchani, Chittar I and II dams has not reached the danger mark, the reservoirs will be monitored constantly until the weather becomes normal,” the Collector said.

Owners of mechanised boats who had ventured into the sea for multi-day deep sea fishing had been alerted to ask their crew to return to the nearest fishing harbours in the wake of rough weather.

“Apart from contacting the mechanised boats in deep seas through the satellite phones, another 161 boats from the district have also been asked to return to the shore immediately,” Mr. Aravind said.

People should not visit waterbodies and beaches till December 7 and may call round-the-clock 1077 or 04652 231077 in case of any distress, Mr. Aravind said.

Monitoring Officer for the district S. Jothi Nirmala has asked the officials to maintain high vigil until normality returns.