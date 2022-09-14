Madurai

Cycling competition 

Students taking part in a cycling competition in Madurai on Wednesday.

Students taking part in a cycling competition in Madurai on Wednesday. | Photo Credit: R. Ashok

Minister for Commercial Taxes and Registration P. Moorthy on Wednesday flagged off a district-level cycling competition at the MGR stadium at 7 a.m. organised on account of the 114th birth anniversary celebrations of former Chief Minister and DMK founder C.N. Annadurai.

The competition was held for age groups 13, 15 and 17. The winners were awarded a cash prize of ₹ 5,000. The first and the second runner-ups received cash prizes of ₹ 3,000 and ₹ 2,000 respectively.

Collector S. Aneesh Sekhar, Mayor Indrani Ponvasanth and Corporation Commissioner Simranjeet Singh Kahlon were present.


