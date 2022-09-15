Cycling competition marks Annadurai’s birth anniversary

A district-level cycling competition for school students was flagged off by Collector S. Visakan to mark the 114th birth anniversary of late Chief Minister C. N. Annadurai at the District Sports Stadium near here on Thursday.

The competition, organised by the Dindigul-unit of Sports Development Authority of Tamil Nadu, was held for three age categories — under 13, 15 and 17, stated a press release. A total of 260 boys and girls participated in the competition, it added.

Mr. Visakan and Mayor J. Ilamathi gave away prizes to the winners. The winners in each category were awarded a cash prize of ₹5,000 as well as new bicycles on behalf of the District Athletics Association, Football and Volleyball Associations. Students who stood second and third received ₹3,000 and ₹2,000 respectively. For those who were placed fourth till tenth were given a cheque of ₹250.

Deputy Superintendent of Police Gokulakrishnan, District Sports Officer M. Rose Fathima Mary and others were present.