Madurai

Cycling competition for differently abled students

Special Correspondent THOOTHUKUDI 07 December 2021 20:47 IST
Updated: 07 December 2021 20:47 IST

One hundred students from 15 districts participated in a State-level cycling competition for differently abled school students here on Tuesday.

Collector K. Senthil Raj inaugurated the race conducted on South Beach Road and distributed prizes to the winners. Officials from Tamil Nadu Special Olympics Bharat and SPIC were present.

