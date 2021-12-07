MaduraiTHOOTHUKUDI 07 December 2021 20:47 IST
Cycling competition for differently abled students
One hundred students from 15 districts participated in a State-level cycling competition for differently abled school students here on Tuesday.
Collector K. Senthil Raj inaugurated the race conducted on South Beach Road and distributed prizes to the winners. Officials from Tamil Nadu Special Olympics Bharat and SPIC were present.
