Cycle yatra creates awareness of COVID-19 safety precautions

Madurai

Collector T.G. Vinay flagged off a cycle yatra here on Tuesday, in which the youth club members of Nehru Yuva Kendra will cycle from Madurai to Rameswaram to create awareness of COVID-19.

Inaugurating the yatra, the Collector said that people must strictly follow COVID-19 safety precautions to further bring down the positive cases in the district.

“If people display any symptoms, then they must immediately get themselves tested,” he said. The district administration was taking several measures to spread awareness of COVID-19 safety precautions, Dr. Vinay added.

S. Senthil Kumar, Assistant Director of Nehru Yuva Kendra, Madurai, said that a total of 31 youth volunteers and 10 facilitators took part in the cycle yatra. A total of 167 kilometres will be covered in three days. The yatra will conclude at Abdul Kalam Manimandapam in Ramanathapuram district on October 15.

State Director of Nehru Yuva Kendra M.N.Natraj said that the youth club members played an important role during the COVID-19 pandemic lockdown period. They created awareness of COVID-19 safety precautions in villages and supplied food, medicines and essentials to vulnerable sections, he said.

“They were the bridge between the district administration and those who were under home isolation,” he added.