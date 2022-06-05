Cycle rally, planting saplings mark Environment Day

TIRUNELVELI

Cycle rally, planting varieties of saplings across different parts of Tirunelveli district and distribution of pamphlets educating people about the need to keep the surroundings clean and green marked the world environment day.

Collector V Vishnu flagged off a cycle rally in which students from schools and colleges, NGOs, service organisations and others participated here on Sunday.

The Collector told reporters that cleaning Tamirabharani had now turned into a People’s Movement. Thanks to the initiatives of the core team members, who have been instrumental in keeping up the momentum in cleansing the river, that runs across the district.

Steps were being taken to protect and preserve age old trees in the district, the Collector said and added that the HR&CE officials too have established ‘ nandavanam’ in some of the shrines in the district. As part of enhancing the green cover, all out efforts would be taken to plant more and more saplings.

The Collector said that the Forest department would be willing to help the people to grow more trees. However, he wanted the locals to safe guard the plants.

The saplings were planted at Thattaipaarai in Veeravanallur Town Panchayat and a few other locations on the day.