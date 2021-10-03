Cycle rally held as part of wildlife week

03 October 2021 20:07 IST

Ramanathapuram

A cycle rally was organised here on Sunday by Gulf of Mannar Marine National Park, Ramanathapuram Wildlife Division, as part of Wildlife Week celebrations.

The events, which began on October 2, would conclude on October 8.

The cycle rally was flagged off by Collector (in-charge) Kamatchi Ganesan at the District Collectorate. It concluded at the Wildlife Warden Office. General public, students, foresters, forest officers and anti-poaching watchers participated in the five-km-long cycle rally.

The students also held placards and announcements were made on conservation of wildlife and marine life during the cycle rally.

Apart from the mega cycle rally, beach walk, logo contest and short film contest would be held during the week-long celebration. The main objective of the wildlife week was to create awareness of the environment.

The beach walk event on October 4 would be an awareness campaign for the public through the fishing community. The fishing community people would be explaining the importance of the Gulf of Mannar and marine life to the public, said Forest Range Officer G. Venkatesh.

He said they received good response from students and the public. They received over 400 mail responses to various competitions.