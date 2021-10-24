Madurai

Cycle rally against polio in Madurai

Volunteers take out an awareness rally on World Polio Day in Madurai on Sunday.   | Photo Credit: R. Ashok

Collector Aneesh Sekhar flagged off a cycle rally organised by the Rotarians to mark World Polio Day here on Sunday.

The objective was to spread the message of the fight against polio across the world. While polio is prevalent in a few countries, very soon it will be eradicated there too. The Rotarians distributed pamphlets to the public with these messages.

The Collector said that the awareness campaigns and initiatives taken by organisations such as the Rotary Clubs had helped in eradicating polio in a phenomenal way.

The rally, which was flagged off from Gandhi Memorial Museum, went through the Collectorate area and other places in the city. The initiative was spearheaded by VR Lakshmanan, Polio Plus Committee chairman, a release said.


