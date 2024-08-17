Cybercrime police book man for social media post of Mahatma Gandhi

The city cybercrime police have registered a case against a person for posting derogatory remarks against Mahatma Gandhi on a social media platform.

The police have acted on the complaint of Velmurugan of Bharathiya Praja Aikyata party accusing Kalyan Sundaram’s post of Mahatma Gandhi holding a machete in his hand on Facebook.

The meme, posted on May 5, 2024, in addition to the photo, also had a write-up considered as derogatory and against the principle of Gandhi, the complaint read.

As the post was presumed to hurt the sentiments of Gandhi’s followers and incite violence, action needed to be initiated, it read.

The cybercrime police have booked him under sections 504 (Intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of the peace), 505 (1)(b) (Whoever makes, publishes or circulates any statement, rumour or report with intent to cause, or which is likely to cause, fear or alarm to the public, or to any section of the public whereby any person may be induced to commit an offence against the State or against the public tranquillity, 505 (1)(c) (Whoever makes, publishes or circulates any statement, rumour or report with intent to incite, or which is likely to incite, any class or community of persons to commit any offence against any other class or community), 505 (2) (statements creating or promoting enmity, hatred or ill-will between classes) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

