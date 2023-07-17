July 17, 2023 09:28 pm | Updated 09:28 pm IST

Theni district police have arrested three persons, including two juveniles, from Rajasthan, who were involved in a cyber fraud.

The police said that a man in Periyakulam had got a video call some 10 days back.

Though no one spoke to him and he had disconnected the call after few seconds, he got a video clipping in which his face was morphed in a pornographic video.

The caller later threatened to share the video clipping in the social media, if he did not deposit money in a particular account.

Fearing for his reputation, the man first deposited money and then he was again threatened.

After depositing money for the second time, he lodged a complaint with the Cyber Crime police in Theni district.

A special team of police tracked the accused in Rajasthan and went there.

With the assistance of the local police, the Theni police arrested three persons, including M. Arshad Kahan (38) of Alwar.

The police have seized the money, mobile phone and the ATM Card used for the crime.

