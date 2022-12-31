ADVERTISEMENT

Cyber crime sleuths retrieve money lost in online fraud

December 31, 2022 08:45 pm | Updated 08:45 pm IST - DINDIGUL

The Hindu Bureau

Mallika, 61, of Lakshminapuram in Dindigul fell prey to a cyber fraud and lost ₹1.09 lakh from her bank account.

A trickster had been siphoning off money from her bank account since September through UPI transactions. The crime came to light only when she found her bank balance to be nil a week ago. Upon receiving a complaint, the Cyber Crime Police acted swiftly and retrieved the lost money which was handed over to the victim by Superintendent of Police V. Baskaran on Saturday. The public can alert the police on Cyber Crime Helpline ‘1930’ within 24 hours of losing money through financial fraud. Complaints can also be made on www.cybercrime.gov.in

