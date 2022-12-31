HamberMenu
  1. EPaper
  2. Music
  3. Housing

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Cyber crime sleuths retrieve money lost in online fraud

December 31, 2022 08:45 pm | Updated 08:45 pm IST - DINDIGUL

The Hindu Bureau

Mallika, 61, of Lakshminapuram in Dindigul fell prey to a cyber fraud and lost ₹1.09 lakh from her bank account.

A trickster had been siphoning off money from her bank account since September through UPI transactions. The crime came to light only when she found her bank balance to be nil a week ago. Upon receiving a complaint, the Cyber Crime Police acted swiftly and retrieved the lost money which was handed over to the victim by Superintendent of Police V. Baskaran on Saturday. The public can alert the police on Cyber Crime Helpline ‘1930’ within 24 hours of losing money through financial fraud. Complaints can also be made on www.cybercrime.gov.in

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.