Cyber crime sleuths retrieve money lost in online fraud

Staff Reporter DINDIGUL
September 16, 2022 19:51 IST

P. Vignesh, 31, of Ayyampalayam in Dindigul district lost ₹1 lakh to an online fraudster.

The victim lost his money by clicking on a link to Update their Know Your Customer/Client (KYC) details for a bank app.

Upon lodging a complaint on August 8, Cyber Crime Police acted swiftly and retrieved the money by deactivating the bank account of the trickster.

Following which, Superintendent of Police V. Baskaran handed over ₹1 lakh to Mr Vignesh.

The public can alert the police on the Cyber Crime Helpline - 1930 within 24 hours of losing money through financial fraud.

Complainants can also register their complaints on www.cybercrime.gov.in without visiting police stations.

