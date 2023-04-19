ADVERTISEMENT

Cyber crime police retrieve money lost in online fraud

April 19, 2023 05:37 pm | Updated 05:37 pm IST - DINDIGUL

The Hindu Bureau

Through the efforts of Dindigul Cyber Crime Police, S. Priya of Sitharevu in Athoor Taluk could get back ₹1,60 lakh she lost to a fraudster.

In an official statement, Superintendent of Police S. Baskaran said the victim lost her money by giving away the One Time Password (OTP) details to a fraudster who posed as a bank manager over phone. Upon the victim lodging a complaint, Cyber Crime Police acted swiftly and retrieved the money which was handed over to her by the SP on Tuesday.

Public can alert the police on the Cyber Crime Helpline, 1930, within 24 hours of losing money through financial fraud. They can also register their complaints on www.cybercrime.gov.in.

