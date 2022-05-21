Cyber crime police retrieve money lost in online fraud

Through the efforts of the Dindigul Cyber Crime Police, Natrajan of Anna Nagar in Vedapatti got back ₹1,29,800 out of ₹2,81,800 lost to a fraudster here on Saturday.

In an official statement, V. R. Srinivasan, Superintendent of Police, said the victim lost his money by giving away the One Time Password (OTP) details on a link that read to “click to update a banking app.”

The public can alert the police on the Cyber Crime Helpline - 1930 within 24 hours of losing money through financial fraud.

Complainants can also register their complaints on www.cybercrime.gov.in without visiting police stations.