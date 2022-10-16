Cyber crime police helps get back ₹ 2.09 lakh to credit cardholder

The Hindu Bureau THOOTHUKUDI
October 16, 2022 18:23 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

The cyber crime wing police helped a credit cardholder get back his lost money of 2572 US Dollars valued at ₹ 2.09 lakh here on Sunday.

ADVERTISEMENT

SP L. Balaji Saravanan directed the cyber wing police to register a case.

Ramasami Venkatasubramanian of Millerpuram here had planned to go to Dubai four months ago. He activated his credit card with USD 2572. He received an SMS that the sum had been withdrawn. Immediately, he approached the police and lodged a complaint.

The cyber team, led by ADSP Loyola Ignatius, verified with bank officials about the transaction. After the bank was convinced that the money was not withdrawn by the genuine cardholder, it arranged a refund.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW
Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Handing over the certificate of refund to the cardholder, Mr. Saravanan asked the public using credit/debit cards to be alert.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app