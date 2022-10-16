Cyber crime police helps get back ₹ 2.09 lakh to credit cardholder

The cyber crime wing police helped a credit cardholder get back his lost money of 2572 US Dollars valued at ₹ 2.09 lakh here on Sunday.

SP L. Balaji Saravanan directed the cyber wing police to register a case.

Ramasami Venkatasubramanian of Millerpuram here had planned to go to Dubai four months ago. He activated his credit card with USD 2572. He received an SMS that the sum had been withdrawn. Immediately, he approached the police and lodged a complaint.

The cyber team, led by ADSP Loyola Ignatius, verified with bank officials about the transaction. After the bank was convinced that the money was not withdrawn by the genuine cardholder, it arranged a refund.

Handing over the certificate of refund to the cardholder, Mr. Saravanan asked the public using credit/debit cards to be alert.